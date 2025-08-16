Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,140,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.