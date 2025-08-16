Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 79.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 136.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 38.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $2,078,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,518,698.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $292,877.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,594.46. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Down 1.9%

IONQ opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.54.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

