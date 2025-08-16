Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

