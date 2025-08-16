Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $110.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

