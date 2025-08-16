AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Acumen Capital Analyst Says

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$30.50 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised AutoCanada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.22. The firm has a market cap of C$721.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$13.75 and a twelve month high of C$33.87.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 4,880 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$96,548.36. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,440 shares of company stock worth $151,743. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

