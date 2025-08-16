AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACQ. National Bankshares increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised AutoCanada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.22. The stock has a market cap of C$721.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$33.87.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$96,548.36. Insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $151,743 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

