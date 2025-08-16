Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $77.06.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.