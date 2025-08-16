AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 801.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 816.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 1.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

