Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Avista worth $433,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avista by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avista by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Avista Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

