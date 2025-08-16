Bank Stocks To Follow Today – August 13th

Invesco QQQ, SoFi Technologies, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are publicly traded shares in banking institutions, representing equity ownership in firms that accept deposits, extend loans and provide financial services. Their market value and dividend payouts are driven by factors such as interest‐rate movements, credit quality of borrowers, regulatory changes and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,293,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,658,254. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $551.05 and a 200 day moving average of $512.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. 35,482,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,243,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.64. 2,846,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,939,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $301.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Featured Articles