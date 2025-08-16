Barclays Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$96.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMGet Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$96.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.0%

TSE CM opened at C$101.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$70.71 and a 52 week high of C$102.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.25.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total transaction of C$4,047,614.30. Also, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.96, for a total value of C$855,240.38. Insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock worth $9,903,590 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

