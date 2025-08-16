Barclays Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from C$144.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$166.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.23.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

TSE:BMO opened at C$156.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$143.75. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$109.22 and a 1-year high of C$158.00. The firm has a market cap of C$113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total value of C$690,023.29. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.