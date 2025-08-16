Barclays Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from C$144.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$166.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal
In related news, Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total value of C$690,023.29. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.