Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMC

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (up previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

NYSE AMC opened at $3.01 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

