Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – August 14th

American Battery Technology, Bollinger Innovations, and Tetra Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, develop, or manufacture battery cells, battery management systems, and related materials. These companies—from lithium-ion producers and solid-state innovators to recycling specialists—are viewed as key players in the expansion of electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 7,446,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $249.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -2.20.

Bollinger Innovations (BINI)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of Bollinger Innovations stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,801,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,847. Bollinger Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5,299,284.21.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Tetra Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 498,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Tetra Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

