Best Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

TeraWulf, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Sharplink Gaming are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They blend the growth potential of smaller firms with the relative stability of large-cap companies, offering investors a moderate risk-return profile. Often, mid-caps are in expansion phases, providing opportunities for capital appreciation without the higher volatility characteristic of small-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 244,846,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,017,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 102,865,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,913,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,898,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 115,326,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,411,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ SBET traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,531,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,813. Sharplink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

