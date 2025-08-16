Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – August 13th

Marathon Digital, IREN, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Cleanspark, TeraWulf, and Hut 8 are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, providing related infrastructure and services, or holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements via the stock market without directly owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 18,773,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,936,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,025,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,477,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,264,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 9,340,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,100,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 4.61.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of Cleanspark stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437,137. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Cleanspark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,734,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,582,660. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 3.17. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. 2,571,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,543. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

