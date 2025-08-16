Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 25.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $134,790.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,817,128.75. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $869,050 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

