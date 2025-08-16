Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$255.00 to C$270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2027 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$259.18.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.0%

Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services

Shares of BYD opened at C$216.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$205.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$213.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$186.10 and a 12-month high of C$258.17.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$201.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,261.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.