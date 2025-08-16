Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 941,613 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 76,386.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 615,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,753,000 after acquiring an additional 460,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,684,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after acquiring an additional 350,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 754,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after acquiring an additional 313,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CADE opened at $35.38 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

