Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $449,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after buying an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 515.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after buying an additional 399,848 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 336.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 487,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,288,000 after buying an additional 375,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11,328.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $126.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

