Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Camping World worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 6,485.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 865,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 286,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

NYSE:CWH opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Camping World has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

