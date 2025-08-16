Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$47.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$48.50. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.29.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$41.86 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$37.28 and a 1 year high of C$56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.81, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

