Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ZVRA has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.49). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.40% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

