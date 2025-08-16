Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on W.R. Berkley FY2025 Earnings

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.R. Berkley in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for W.R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for W.R. Berkley’s FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRB. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.75 on Friday. W.R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 260,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,760 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 126,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Scott Marsh Financial LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.