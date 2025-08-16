CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 767,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 325,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,848 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,388,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 991,400 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 111.67%.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

