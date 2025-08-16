CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 33.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 416,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

