Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.