Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 124,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $7.06 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $300.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of ($9.89) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.7%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

