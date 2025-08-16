Cetera Investment Advisers Has $607,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of ($18.12) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($23.29) million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.5%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is presently -43.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

