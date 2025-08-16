Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,212 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $52,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,481,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,535,000 after purchasing an additional 339,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,262,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 955,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

