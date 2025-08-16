Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,428 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $56,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 195.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 184.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,877.16. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.77.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Chord Energy stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

