Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $53,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

