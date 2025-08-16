Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,097 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,919,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $59,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 86,685 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.