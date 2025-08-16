Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,319 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Valvoline worth $58,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 4.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

