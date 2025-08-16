Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,775,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $55,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,888 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5,690.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 541,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after purchasing an additional 390,601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 483,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

