Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $58,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ESAB by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock worth $841,630. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. ESAB Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

