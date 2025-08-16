Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $55,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,010.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 286,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $384,749,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,780 shares of company stock worth $19,591,172. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.