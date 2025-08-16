Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.50 Million Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Maplebear worth $58,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after buying an additional 2,841,559 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $105,108,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,426 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Maplebear in the first quarter worth $48,639,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,257,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CART. Benchmark raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

