Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Arrow Electronics worth $52,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

