Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $52,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ESTC opened at $77.41 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $495,560.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,236.35. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.