Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $54,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

