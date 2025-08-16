Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,679 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.31% of ONE Gas worth $59,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

