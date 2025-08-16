Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,852 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Aurora Innovation worth $58,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $2,053,632,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $298,294,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $74,003,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 3,237,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,155,000 after buying an additional 2,392,995 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,116. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,255.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

