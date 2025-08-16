Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 303,538 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,505,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,538 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $53,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 12,400 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 8,285 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,349 shares in the company, valued at $14,142,737.88. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE PRMB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

