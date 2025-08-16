Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 81,469 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,469 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $58,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 86,317 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 190,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STBA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.93. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.