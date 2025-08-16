Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Middleby worth $53,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Garden Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,958,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $2,283,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 137,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,069,737.02. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Middleby Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.09 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.43.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

