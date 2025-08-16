Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $57,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Itron by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 219,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,357.45. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $441,589.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,301.45. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,879,397 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

