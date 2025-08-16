Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,640 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $53,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,493,000 after acquiring an additional 166,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 541.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14,091.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $218.69 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

