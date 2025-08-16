Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,568 Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $58,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Down 1.6%

CBT stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

