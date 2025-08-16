Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 332,381 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 332,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $54,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 63.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 234,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

